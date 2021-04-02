Good News
Starting in May the library will be open for limited hours by appointment on Friday and Saturday. We are looking forward to welcoming patrons back for browsing and computer use while observing social distancing measures. Stay tuned for more information and registration details.
Tax Forms
State resident and non-resident forms are available. We will print federal forms, but no instruction booklets.
Ancestry and Heritage Quest are available NOW
Databases from ProQuest for your research.
Genealogy enthusiasts get ready to jump in, go to our website for more information.
Wait list only.
Weekly Story Hours with April on Facebook Live
Wednesdays
Wee Ones at 9:30 a.m. for 0 – 2 years old.
Pre School at 10.00 a.m. for 3-5 years old.
Curbside Pickup
Continues Monday-Friday
Monday 9.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 1.00 p.m.-4.00 p.m.
Wednesday 5.00 p.m.-7.00 p.m.