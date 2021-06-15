Library will be closed Saturday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth
Library open regular hours
Summer Reading
Friday, June 18 from 1-3 p.m. Kick off summer reading with a root beer float drive. Please go online to register.
Origami Whale
Week of June 28 – July 2
Tropical Fish Cupcake Decorating
Wednesday, July 7 from 2-5 p.m. Limited spaces.
Under the Sea with Ariel
Saturday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m., meet mermaid Ariel.
Community Book Group
Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. We will read Leave the World Behind by Rumaam Alam, books available at the library.
Weekly Story Hours with April on Facebook Live
Wednesdays
Wee Ones at 9:30 a.m. for 0 – 2 years old.
Pre School at 10 a.m. for 3-5 years old.
Curbside Pickup
Continues Monday-Friday
Monday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 1-4 p.m.
Wednesday 5-7 p.m.