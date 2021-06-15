Essex Library

Library will be closed Saturday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth

 Library open regular hours

Summer Reading

Friday, June 18 from 1-3 p.m. Kick off summer reading with a root beer float drive. Please go online to register.

Origami Whale

Week of June 28 – July 2

Tropical Fish Cupcake Decorating

Wednesday, July 7 from 2-5 p.m.  Limited spaces.

Under the Sea with Ariel

Saturday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m., meet mermaid Ariel.

Community Book Group

Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. We will read Leave the World Behind by Rumaam Alam, books available at the library.

Weekly Story Hours with April on Facebook Live

Wednesdays

Wee Ones at 9:30 a.m. for 0 – 2 years old.

Pre School at 10 a.m. for 3-5 years old.

Curbside Pickup

Continues Monday-Friday

Monday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday 5-7 p.m.

 

