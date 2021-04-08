Essex Library

Good News

Starting in May the library will be open for limited hours by appointment on Friday and Saturday. We are looking forward to welcoming patrons back for browsing and computer use while observing social distancing measures. Stay tuned for more information and registration details.

Tax Forms

State resident and non-resident forms are available. We will print federal forms, but no instruction booklets.

Ancestry and Heritage Quest are available NOW

Databases from ProQuest for your research.

Genealogy enthusiasts get ready to jump in, go to our website for more information.

Wait list only.

Weekly Story Hours with April on Facebook Live

Wednesdays

Wee Ones at 9:30 a.m. for 0 – 2 years old.

Pre School at 10.00 a.m. for 3-5 years old.

Curbside Pickup

Continues Monday-Friday

Monday 9.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 1.00 p.m. – 4.00 p.m.

Wednesday 5.00 p.m.-7.00 p.m.

 

