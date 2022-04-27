College Essay Workshop
Thursday, May 5 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Participants will have a chance to read sample essays, ask questions and leave with a brainstorming activity to help them generate possible topic ideas. This session is free and open to all.
May Day Baskets
Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. Join Karen of Something Extra Flowers for this nostalgic tradition. Create a bouquet and then walk with others to deliver them to residents at Chebacco Terrance.
Break into Movies and TV
Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. join a lecture by Lenny Manzo, author, producer, director who is designed to inform students and parents about the different paths and strategies to enter this industry. It will guide the prospective student to devise a plan to pursue. An informative evening for high school and older.
Galapagos
Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m., join Scott Santino of Mass Audubon Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary. The Galapagos are one of the world’s most isolated archipelagos. Approximately 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador, this collection of volcanic islands are a nature lovers dream.
Saturday Musical Storytime with Katie
Saturdays April 30, May 7 and May 9 at 10 a.m. for ages 0-8. Join Ms. Katie for a fun early literacy music and movement story time for the whole family.
Teen Crafternoon
Friday, May 13 at 4 p.m. for grades 6-12. Learn how to needle felt wool with Pop Up Art School.
Story Hour
Wednesday
Wee Ones 9 a.m. Ages 0-2
PreSchool 10 a.m. Ages 3-5