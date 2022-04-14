Essex Library Migrations

Essex Library Migrations

 Courtesy Photo

Patriots Day

Monday, April 18 the library will be closed for Patriots Day.

Community Book Group

Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m.  We will discuss “Migrations”, by Charlotte McConaghy.

Snakes of New England and the World

Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m., join Rick Roth of Cape Ann Vernal Ponds, the third floor of the library.

College Essay Workshop

Thursday, May 5 from 6:30 – 8 p.m.   Participants will have a chance to read sample essays, ask questions and leave with a brainstorming activity to help them generate possible topic ideas.  This session is free and open to all.

Break into Movies and TV

Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. join a lecture by Lenny Manzo, author, producer, and director who is designed to inform students and parents about the different paths and strategies to enter this industry.  It will guide the prospective student to devise a plan to pursue.  An informative evening for high school and older.

p_4 Library Notes_Birds Pair.jpg

Enjoying Bird Behavior

Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m., join Scott Santino of Mass Audubon Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary via Zoom.

Galapagos

Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m., join Scott Santino of Mass Audubon Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary.

Saturday Musical Storytime

Saturday, April 16 and 30 at 10 a.m. with Katie -- stories, songs, and more. Ages 0-8 with a caregiver.

Read to Jackson

Wednesday, April 27 starting at 4:30 p.m., register for a 15-minute slot to read to rescue Lab Jackson.

Story Hour

Wednesday, April 20

Wee Ones 9 a.m.  Ages 0-2

PreSchool 10 a.m.  Ages 3-5

 

 

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.