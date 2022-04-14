Patriots Day
Monday, April 18 the library will be closed for Patriots Day.
Community Book Group
Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. We will discuss “Migrations”, by Charlotte McConaghy.
Snakes of New England and the World
Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m., join Rick Roth of Cape Ann Vernal Ponds, the third floor of the library.
College Essay Workshop
Thursday, May 5 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Participants will have a chance to read sample essays, ask questions and leave with a brainstorming activity to help them generate possible topic ideas. This session is free and open to all.
Break into Movies and TV
Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. join a lecture by Lenny Manzo, author, producer, and director who is designed to inform students and parents about the different paths and strategies to enter this industry. It will guide the prospective student to devise a plan to pursue. An informative evening for high school and older.
Enjoying Bird Behavior
Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m., join Scott Santino of Mass Audubon Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary via Zoom.
Galapagos
Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m., join Scott Santino of Mass Audubon Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary.
Saturday Musical Storytime
Saturday, April 16 and 30 at 10 a.m. with Katie -- stories, songs, and more. Ages 0-8 with a caregiver.
Read to Jackson
Wednesday, April 27 starting at 4:30 p.m., register for a 15-minute slot to read to rescue Lab Jackson.
Story Hour
Wednesday, April 20
Wee Ones 9 a.m. Ages 0-2
PreSchool 10 a.m. Ages 3-5