Wine Tasting/webinar/Rose’s of the World
Sunday, May 23, 7.00 p.m. – 8.00 p.m. Grab your friends and sit down and sip some Roses’s while Colin tells you about the history. Reservations are necessary.
Virtually
Monday, June 7 at 7.00 p.m. join Ted Reinstein, author of 3 books about New England and longtime Chronicle reporter as your guide on a tour from Maine to Rhode Island, Mt. Washington to Mt. Mansfield, and Berkshire foliage to Fenway Park. Ted will take questions after the talk, reservations are necessary.
Good News
Starting May 1, the library will be open for limited hours by appointment on Friday and Saturday.
Fridays 1.00 p.m. – 5.00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9.00 a.m. – 12.00 p.m. for the months of May and June. Call for a scheduled appointment for browsing, copy, fax computer use. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced.
Coming Soon
Wednesday, May 12 at 7.00 p.m. College Essay Writing Intro with Tracy Stephens. Tracy is a local English teacher and founder of TCS Prep, who will share helpful advice and strategies for writing a compelling college application essay. Go to the website to register.
Ancestry and Heritage Quest are available NOW
Databases from ProQuest for your research.
Genealogy enthusiasts get ready to jump in, go to our website for more information.
Waitlist only.
Mango Language Platform
This will soon be available for Essex Library cardholders. There are 70 languages and dialects and over 20 ESL courses. International streaming films through Mango Movie. Watch for it beginning in May.
Weekly Story Hours with April on Facebook Live
Wednesdays
Wee Ones at 9:30 a.m. for 0 – 2 years old.
Pre School at 10.00 a.m. for 3-5 years old.
Curbside Pickup
Continues Monday-Friday
Monday 9.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 1.00 p.m. – 4.00 p.m.
Wednesday 5.00 p.m.-7.00 p.m.