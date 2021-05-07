Essex Library

Wine Tasting/webinar/Rose’s of the World

Sunday, May 23, 7.00 p.m. – 8.00 p.m.  Grab your friends and sit down and sip some Roses’s while Colin tells you about the history.  Reservations are necessary.

Virtually

Monday, June 7 at 7.00 p.m. join Ted Reinstein, author of 3 books about New England and longtime Chronicle reporter as your guide on a tour from Maine to Rhode Island, Mt. Washington to Mt. Mansfield, and Berkshire foliage to Fenway Park. Ted will take questions after the talk, reservations are necessary.

Good News

Starting May 1, the library will be open for limited hours by appointment on Friday and Saturday.

Fridays 1.00 p.m. – 5.00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9.00 a.m. – 12.00 p.m. for the months of May and June. Call for a scheduled appointment for browsing, copy, fax computer use.  Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced.

Coming Soon

Wednesday, May 12 at 7.00 p.m. College Essay Writing Intro with Tracy Stephens.  Tracy is a local English teacher and founder of TCS Prep, who will share helpful advice and strategies for writing a compelling college application essay.  Go to the website to register.

Ancestry and Heritage Quest are available NOW

Databases from ProQuest for your research.

Genealogy enthusiasts get ready to jump in, go to our website for more information.

Waitlist only.

Mango Language Platform

This will soon be available for Essex Library cardholders.  There are 70 languages and dialects and over 20 ESL courses. International streaming films through Mango Movie. Watch for it beginning in May.

Weekly Story Hours with April on Facebook Live

Wednesdays

Wee Ones at 9:30 a.m. for 0 – 2 years old.

Pre School at 10.00 a.m. for 3-5 years old.

Curbside Pickup

Continues Monday-Friday

Monday 9.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 1.00 p.m. – 4.00 p.m.

Wednesday 5.00 p.m.-7.00 p.m.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.