The Town of Essex is looking to hire a part time Public Health Nurse. Duties include tracking and follow up of reportable diseases, vaccination clinics, emergency response planning and others.
QUALIFICATIONS: Current valid Registered Nurse license. Minimum of three (3) years related experience, public health nursing preferred. Excellent organizational and communication skills with the ability to work with the public. Must have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation. Must be able to work with minimal supervision and supervise others. Must be able to work some night and weekend hours during emergencies and/or vaccination clinics and educational trainings.
PAY: $34.70/hour, increasing to $35.40 on 7/1/2021, based on an average of 5 hours per week, with the temporary possibility of additional hours up to 19 hours per week.
Contact the Essex Board of Health at boh@essexma.org for a job description.
Apply to the Essex Board of Health, 30 Martin Street, Essex, MA 01929.
Posting to close at noon, May 7, 2021.
The Town of Essex is an equal opportunity employer.