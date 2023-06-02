Essex artist Deb Johnson will display her paintings at Santander Bank in Manchester from June 7 through the 30th.
Deb grew up in Rockport and has lived in Essex for 46 years. Spending summers swimming and playing on the beach, and winters, skating, sledding, and playing in the snow, gave her all the inspiration she needed to begin her journey as a painter.
A nice subject, composition, beautiful colors, shadows, and shapes are well observed by the artist.
Her best-in-show ribbon was given to her in her early 20s at the Essex clam fest. She attended Montserrat College of Art and has studied with several local well-known artists painting. She paints with acrylics, and wall landscapes are her favorite subject; she enjoys at all.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.