Art_Deb Johnson .jpg

Essex artist Deb Johnson will display her paintings at Santander Bank in Manchester from June 7 through the 30th.

Deb grew up in Rockport and has lived in Essex for 46 years.  Spending summers swimming and playing on the beach, and winters, skating, sledding, and playing in the snow, gave her all the inspiration she needed to begin her journey as a painter.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.