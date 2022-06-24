The Essex Board of Selectmen and Planning Board engaged the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) to work with the Planning Board to assist in reviewing the Town's existing, single-district zoning bylaw. The Planning Board and other Town officials wanted to better understand existing land use patterns and characteristics. The Town also wanted to gauge public opinion and hear how the zoning is currently working and what potential amendments could be made to better protect what residents value most about Essex.  The final report that has emerged from that zoning diagnostic process may be found at: https://www.essexma.org/.  The Town is hopeful that additional grant funding will be awarded this fall to allow MAPC to develop recommendations for zoning revisions to be considered by the Fall Town Meeting in 2023.

