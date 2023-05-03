Essex ATM_big vote 2023 0502

On Monday, voters solidly supported school-related overrides to support FY24 district budgets.  The overrides must be ratified by a simply majority of voters in Monday’s election this coming week.  (Photo: Erika Brown)

Essex voters approved $345,351 in Proposition 2½ overrides to address a “reset” in funding for Manchester Essex Regional School District and the annual assessment for Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School students. 

In another vote, they blocked a town effort to acquire a series of narrow roadside lands by eminent domain that are required to raise and widen Apple Street for emergency vehicle access.

p_7 Essex ATM_billsbury20230502.JPG
Essex ATM_speaker 120230502.JPG
p_7 Essex ATM_school committee20230502.JPG
p_7 Essex ATM_pereen20230502.JPG
p_7 Essex ATM_billsbury20230502.JPG