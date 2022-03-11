Board of Selectmen’s Meeting of March 7, 2022
Report covers from February 26, 2022 to March 4, 2022
Essex Police Benevolent Association Collective Bargaining
The management team engaged members of the EPBA in continued collective bargaining on March 2, 2022.
Conomo Point Seawall Replacement Project Update
Selectman Phippen attended a virtual construction meeting with respect to the subject project on March 2, 2022. The project continues to move along well and we are still anticipating the project to be within the original budget and completed by the end of May, 2022. The pouring of the next section of wall is scheduled for March 7, 2022.
Town Zoning Study Second Public Forum
The second Essex zoning study public forum will be offered by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) on March 23, 2022 at 7 p.m., via Zoom. The forum will feature a discussion with respect to a recent general survey and will cover what Essex needs to consider with respect to new requirements under the Housing Choice Act. See the Town website to register for the second forum and to learn more.
School Budget Collaboration Group Meeting Summary
The Selectmen and the Finance Committee discussed the Regional School District FY23 operating budget request at the last meeting. Subsequently, on March 1, 2022, Selectman Bradford and the Town Administrator (TA) attended a meeting of the school budget collaboration group, along with Finance Committee Chairman Buttrick. We indicated to District personnel and officials who were present that the Selectmen and the Finance Committee had agreed that the Town’s request for its apportionment increase over last year should be held to 4.3 percent. The School Committee ended up meeting later that evening and arrived at an increase of 4.39 percent.
Further Review of Draft Annual Town Meeting Warrant
The TA has revised the draft Annual Town Meeting warrant in accordance with the Board’s guidance from the last meeting. A final version of the warrant will be presented to the Board for signature at its next meeting, on March 28, 2022.
Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Applications
At the last meeting, the Board authorized the Chairman to submit two grant applications to the Shared Streets and Spaces grant program (one developed by the Town Planner and Stantec Engineering for downtown decorative lighting and one developed by the Essex Police Department for motorist speed feedback equipment). Both applications were submitted by the
Town Administrator Leave
Mr. Zubricki was out of the office, on leave, for a portion of the day on March 1 and 2, 2022.