MONDAY, AUGUST 30
3:37 a.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, secured/checked.
10:19 a.m. Martin St., community policing, secured/checked.
3:35 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, spoken to.
7:11 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 31
9:41 a.m. Gregory Island Rd., male sick, other, transported to hospital.
1:53 p.m. Landing Rd., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
4:59 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:50 p.m. Main St., male with allergic reaction, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
3:10 a.m. Central St., agency assist, assisted as needed.
6:46 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:43 p.m. Coral Hill, male fall, transported to hospital.
4:19 p.m. Wood Drive, male with breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
2:10 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
12:21 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
6:59 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:23 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
2:13 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:32 p.m. Western Ave., male with seizure, transported to hospital.
8:18 p.m. Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.
10:20 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
8:43 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
10:39 a.m. Main St., suspicious activity, spoken to.
2:48 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., parking complaint, enforcement, citation issued.
9:52 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
9:52 a.m. Eastern Ave., community policing, assisted as needed.
1:51 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:24 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:35 p.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.