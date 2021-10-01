MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
12:10 p.m. Main St., theft, report to follow.
1:15 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
6:48 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, arrest.
9:41 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
9:38 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
3:35 p.m. Back side of Crane Beach, watercraft incident, notification made.
6:57 p.m. John Wise Avenue, motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
2:05 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
11:25 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
2:30 p.m. John Wise Ave., male unconscious, transported to hospital.
10:34 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
No report.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
7:34 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
11:27 a.m. Western Ave., fire alarm, fire false.
5:32 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:44 p.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:59 p.m. John Wise Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
No report.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
No report.