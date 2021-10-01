Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

12:10 p.m.  Main St., theft, report to follow.

1:15 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

6:48 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, arrest.

9:41 p.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

9:38 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

3:35 p.m.  Back side of Crane Beach, watercraft incident, notification made.

6:57 p.m.  John Wise Avenue, motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

2:05 a.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

11:25 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

2:30 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male unconscious, transported to hospital.

10:34 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

No report.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

7:34 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

11:27 a.m.  Western Ave., fire alarm, fire false.

5:32 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:44 p.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

9:59 p.m.  John Wise Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

No report.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

No report.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

