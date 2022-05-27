 WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

10:21 a.m.  Lufkin St. and Eastern Ave., motor vehicle accident no personal injury, assisted as needed.

10:50 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., agency assist, assisted as needed.

12:37 p.m.  John Wise Ave., solicitor regulation/complaint, assisted as needed.

1:17 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle accident no personal injury, report to follow.

5:27 p.m.  Lanes Rd., 911 false/disconnect/abandoned, assisted as needed.

5:50 p.m.  Story St., m-fall, patient refusal.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

6:17 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:42 a.m.  Lufkin St., abdominal pain, transported.

12:20 p.m.  Harlow St. and Conomo Point Rd., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

1:17 p.m.  Pickering St., animal complaint, gone on arrival/unable to locate.

9:05 p.m.  Main St., fire alarm, fire false.

10:06 p.m.  Low Land Farm Rd., suspicious activity, secured/checked. 

FRIDAY, MAY 20

10:19 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., alarm, secured/checked.

10:25 a.m.  Western Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, parking enforcement.

10:25 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:18 p.m.  John Wise Ave., solicitor regulation/complaint, notification made.

12:51 p.m.  Western Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, spoken to.

1:25 p.m.  Martin St., parking complaint/enforcement, secured/checked.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

1:53 p.m.  Southern Ave., animal complaint, secured/checked.

1:54 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., property lost/found/held/returned, other.

4:01 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle accident no personal injury, report to follow

5:49 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6.07 p.m.  Story St. and Western Ave., animal complaint, public assist.

6:27 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, spoken to. 

SUNDAY, MAY 22

12:21 p.m.  Pickering St., 911 false/disconnect/abandoned, secured/checked.

12:55 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

5:36 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., parking complaint/enforcement, other.

8:07 p.m.  Lufkin Point Rd., M-unconscious/unresponsive/first aid injury, no EMS.

9:24 p.m.  Pond St., disturbance, report to follow.

10:29 p.m.  Lufkin Point Rd., fire other, report to follow.

 MONDAY, MAY 23

8:56 a.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:05 a.m.  Story Acres Rd., citizen assist, secured/checked.

10:58 a.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

2:45 p.m.  Choate St., suspicious activity, report to follow.

4:56 p.m.  Hope Dr., fire structure, fire confirmed.

5:48 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

