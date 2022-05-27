WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
10:21 a.m. Lufkin St. and Eastern Ave., motor vehicle accident no personal injury, assisted as needed.
10:50 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., agency assist, assisted as needed.
12:37 p.m. John Wise Ave., solicitor regulation/complaint, assisted as needed.
1:17 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle accident no personal injury, report to follow.
5:27 p.m. Lanes Rd., 911 false/disconnect/abandoned, assisted as needed.
5:50 p.m. Story St., m-fall, patient refusal.
THURSDAY, MAY 19
6:17 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:42 a.m. Lufkin St., abdominal pain, transported.
12:20 p.m. Harlow St. and Conomo Point Rd., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
1:17 p.m. Pickering St., animal complaint, gone on arrival/unable to locate.
9:05 p.m. Main St., fire alarm, fire false.
10:06 p.m. Low Land Farm Rd., suspicious activity, secured/checked.
FRIDAY, MAY 20
10:19 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., alarm, secured/checked.
10:25 a.m. Western Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, parking enforcement.
10:25 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:18 p.m. John Wise Ave., solicitor regulation/complaint, notification made.
12:51 p.m. Western Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, spoken to.
1:25 p.m. Martin St., parking complaint/enforcement, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
1:53 p.m. Southern Ave., animal complaint, secured/checked.
1:54 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., property lost/found/held/returned, other.
4:01 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle accident no personal injury, report to follow
5:49 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6.07 p.m. Story St. and Western Ave., animal complaint, public assist.
6:27 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, spoken to.
SUNDAY, MAY 22
12:21 p.m. Pickering St., 911 false/disconnect/abandoned, secured/checked.
12:55 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
5:36 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., parking complaint/enforcement, other.
8:07 p.m. Lufkin Point Rd., M-unconscious/unresponsive/first aid injury, no EMS.
9:24 p.m. Pond St., disturbance, report to follow.
10:29 p.m. Lufkin Point Rd., fire other, report to follow.
MONDAY, MAY 23
8:56 a.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:05 a.m. Story Acres Rd., citizen assist, secured/checked.
10:58 a.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
2:45 p.m. Choate St., suspicious activity, report to follow.
4:56 p.m. Hope Dr., fire structure, fire confirmed.
5:48 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.