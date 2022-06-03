MONDAY, MAY 23

8:24 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

11:47 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:17 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

2:45 p.m.  Choate St., suspicious activity, report to follow.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

12:28 a.m.  John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.

2:03 a.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:03 a.m.  Main St., selective enforcement, no action taken.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

No report.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

No report.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

No report.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

8:47 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

12:31 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

4:06 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

8:56 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, secured/checked.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

9:28 a.m.  Western Ave, motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

11:12 a.m.  Martin St., parking complaint, enforcement, parking enforcement.

4:50 p.m.  Main St., male unconscious, unresponsive, transported to hospital.

11:23 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

