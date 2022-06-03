MONDAY, MAY 23
8:24 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:47 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:17 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
2:45 p.m. Choate St., suspicious activity, report to follow.
TUESDAY, MAY 24
12:28 a.m. John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:03 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:03 a.m. Main St., selective enforcement, no action taken.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
No report.
THURSDAY, MAY 26
No report.
FRIDAY, MAY 27
No report.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
8:47 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
12:31 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
4:06 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
8:56 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, secured/checked.
SUNDAY, MAY 29
9:28 a.m. Western Ave, motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
11:12 a.m. Martin St., parking complaint, enforcement, parking enforcement.
4:50 p.m. Main St., male unconscious, unresponsive, transported to hospital.
11:23 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.