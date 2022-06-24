MONDAY, JUNE 13

9:01 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

10:45 a.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

11:31 a.m.  Southern Ave., suspicious activity, report to follow.

12:13 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

1:04 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

5:36 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:35 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:35 a.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

8:10 a.m.  Andrews St., animal complaint, notification made.

10:35 a.m.  Laurel Lane, trespassing, report to follow.

1:24 p.m.  Addison St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

7:31 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, arrest.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

6:16 a.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

12:18 p.m.  Milk St., male unconscious, unresponsive, transported to hospital.

9:00 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:10 p.m.  Eastern Ave., male fall, patient refusal.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

1:05 a.m.  Main St., selective enforcement, no action taken.

2:02 a.m.  Route 128NB, directed patrol, secured/checked.

3:31 a.m.  Spring St., alarm, secured/checked.

5:56 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

No report.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

8:34 a.m.  Eastern Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

4:31 p.m.  Main St., fire alarm, fire false.

5:29 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male sick, transported to hospital.

6:16 p.m.  Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.

