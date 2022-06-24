MONDAY, JUNE 13
9:01 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
10:45 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
11:31 a.m. Southern Ave., suspicious activity, report to follow.
12:13 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
1:04 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
5:36 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:35 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:35 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
8:10 a.m. Andrews St., animal complaint, notification made.
10:35 a.m. Laurel Lane, trespassing, report to follow.
1:24 p.m. Addison St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
7:31 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, arrest.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
6:16 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
12:18 p.m. Milk St., male unconscious, unresponsive, transported to hospital.
9:00 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:10 p.m. Eastern Ave., male fall, patient refusal.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
1:05 a.m. Main St., selective enforcement, no action taken.
2:02 a.m. Route 128NB, directed patrol, secured/checked.
3:31 a.m. Spring St., alarm, secured/checked.
5:56 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
No report.
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
8:34 a.m. Eastern Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
4:31 p.m. Main St., fire alarm, fire false.
5:29 p.m. John Wise Ave., male sick, transported to hospital.
6:16 p.m. Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.