MONDAY, JUNE 27
7:02 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:36 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
4:44 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male with allergic reaction, patient refusal.
5:37 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
2:00 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:21 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:14 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
9:55 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
4:41 a.m. John Wise Ave., male trauma with injury, transported to hospital.
5:24 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, spoken to.
6:14 p.m. Southern Ave., citizen assist, secured/checked.
10:28 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
1:31 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
4:41 a.m. Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.
6:34 a.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
FRIDAY, JULY 1
7:00 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:30 p.m. Martin St., parking complaint, enforcement, secured/checked.
1:30 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:48 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
11:11 a.m. John Wise Ave., male sick, transported to hospital.
11:42 a.m. Burnham Court, male with seizure, transported to hospital.
5:13 p.m. Harlow St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
7:59 p.m. Main St., male fall, patient refusal.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
8:46 a.m. Story St., male fall, transported to hospital.
12:30 p.m. Martin St., parking complaint, enforcement, no action taken.
7:19 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:21 p.m. Western Ave., fire alarm, fire confirmed.