MONDAY, JUNE 27

7:02 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

8:36 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

4:44 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male with allergic reaction, patient refusal.

5:37 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

2:00 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:21 a.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:14 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

9:55 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

4:41 a.m.  John Wise Ave., male trauma with injury, transported to hospital.

5:24 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, spoken to.

6:14 p.m.  Southern Ave., citizen assist, secured/checked.

10:28 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

1:31 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

4:41 a.m.  Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.

6:34 a.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

7:00 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:30 p.m.  Martin St., parking complaint, enforcement, secured/checked.

1:30 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:48 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

11:11 a.m.  John Wise Ave., male sick, transported to hospital.

11:42 a.m.  Burnham Court, male with seizure, transported to hospital.

5:13 p.m.  Harlow St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

7:59 p.m.  Main St., male fall, patient refusal.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

8:46 a.m.  Story St., male fall, transported to hospital.

12:30 p.m.  Martin St., parking complaint, enforcement, no action taken.

7:19 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

11:21 p.m.  Western Ave., fire alarm, fire confirmed.

