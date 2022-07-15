MONDAY, JULY 4
6:49 a.m. Apple St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
8:54 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:00 Noon. Southern Ave., male fall, assisted as needed.
2:00 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, fire alarm, fire confirmed.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
1:41 a.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.
5:58 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
7:00 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, report to follow.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
No report.
THURSDAY, JULY 7
10:52 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
1:35 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
5:48 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
7:17 p.m. Western Ave., disturbance, other.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
5:58 a.m. Western Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.
12:14 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
7:26 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:22 p.m. Landing Rd., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
2:51 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male sick, transported to hospital.
10:57 a.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
4:55 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:50 p.m. Martin St., motor vehicle top, verbal warning.