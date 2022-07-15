MONDAY, JULY 4

6:49 a.m.  Apple St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

8:54 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:00 Noon.  Southern Ave., male fall, assisted as needed.

2:00 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, fire alarm, fire confirmed.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

1:41 a.m.  Southern Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.

5:58 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

7:00 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, report to follow.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

No report.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

10:52 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

1:35 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

5:48 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

7:17 p.m.  Western Ave., disturbance, other.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

5:58 a.m.  Western Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.

12:14 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

7:26 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:22 p.m.  Landing Rd., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

2:51 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male sick, transported to hospital.

10:57 a.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

4:55 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:50 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle top, verbal warning.

