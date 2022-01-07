MONDAY, DECEMBER 27
9:53 a.m. Main St., utility request, notification made.
4:23 p.m. Lufkin St., disturbance, assisted as needed.
9:57 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28
7:11 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
2:12 p.m. Southern Ave., male with chest pain and cardiac problem, transported to hospital.
4:58 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
10:16 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29
9:40 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, no EMS.
10:28 a.m. Pond St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:41 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, assisted as needed.
9:47 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30
No report.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31
4:36 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:37 p.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:34 p.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
10:34 p.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 1
3:04 a.m. Haskell Court, male fall, patient refusal.
11:31 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
1:58 p.m. Landing Rd., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
4:23 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 2
4:55 a.m. Main St., alarm, no action taken.
7:15 a.m. John Wise Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
10:02 a.m. Southern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, secured/checked.
8:04 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.