MONDAY, DECEMBER 27

9:53 a.m.  Main St., utility request, notification made.

4:23 p.m.  Lufkin St., disturbance, assisted as needed.

9:57 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

7:11 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

2:12 p.m.  Southern Ave., male with chest pain and cardiac problem, transported to hospital.

4:58 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

10:16 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29

9:40 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, no EMS.

10:28 a.m.  Pond St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:41 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, assisted as needed.

9:47 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

No report.

 

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

4:36 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:37 p.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

9:34 p.m.  Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

10:34 p.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 1

3:04 a.m.  Haskell Court, male fall, patient refusal.

11:31 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

1:58 p.m.  Landing Rd., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

4:23 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 2

4:55 a.m.  Main St., alarm, no action taken.

7:15 a.m.  John Wise Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

10:02 a.m.  Southern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, secured/checked.

8:04 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

 

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

