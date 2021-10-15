MONDAY, OCTOBER 4
8:23 a.m. Eastern Ave., male fall, patient refusal.
1:44 p.m. John Wise Ave., male unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.
3:31 p.m. Andrews St., animal complaint, notification made.
9:56 p.m. Pond St., fire alarm, fire false.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5
2:14 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, assisted as needed.
12:28 p.m. Southern Ave., animal complaint, spoken to.
8:28 p.m. Winthrop St., male sick, transported to hospital.
9:56 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6
1:06 a.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
3:38 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
4:51 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:54 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7
1:40 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, patient refusal.
3:04 a.m. Main St., fire alarm, fire confirmed.
6:44 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8
3:34 a.m. Main St., alarm, secured/checked.
6:53 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:52 p.m. Island Rd., suspicious activity, vehicle towed.
10:52 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9
10:21 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male with allergic reaction, transported to hospital.
6:32 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
8:09 p.m. Lufkin St., disturbance, spoken to.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10
12:38 a.m. Apple St., suspicious activity, secured/checked.
12:09 p.m. Hobbs Court, male mental emotional, transported to hospital.
8:46 p.m. Scotts Way, suspicious activity, secured/checked.
9:26 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.