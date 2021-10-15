Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:23 a.m.  Eastern Ave., male fall, patient refusal.

1:44 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.

3:31 p.m.  Andrews St., animal complaint, notification made.

9:56 p.m.  Pond St., fire alarm, fire false.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5

2:14 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, assisted as needed.

12:28 p.m.  Southern Ave., animal complaint, spoken to.

8:28 p.m.  Winthrop St., male sick, transported to hospital.

9:56 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6

1:06 a.m.  Route 128SB, motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

3:38 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

4:51 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

8:54 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

1:40 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, patient refusal.

3:04 a.m.  Main St., fire alarm, fire confirmed.

6:44 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

3:34 a.m.  Main St., alarm, secured/checked.

6:53 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:52 p.m.  Island Rd., suspicious activity, vehicle towed.

10:52 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

10:21 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male with allergic reaction, transported to hospital.

6:32 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

8:09 p.m.  Lufkin St., disturbance, spoken to.

 

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

12:38 a.m.  Apple St., suspicious activity, secured/checked.

12:09 p.m.  Hobbs Court, male mental emotional, transported to hospital.

8:46 p.m.  Scotts Way, suspicious activity, secured/checked.

9:26 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

Tags

Locations