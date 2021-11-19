Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8

6:56 a.m.  Story St., male fall, patient refusal.

1:34 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, arrest.

9:20 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, spoken to.

9:34 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

6:47 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

2:10 p.m.  Western Ave., animal complaint, spoken to.

6:25 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

6:44 p.m.  Story St., male fall, patient refusal.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

6:51 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

11:02 a.m.  Martin St., male with chest pain, transported to hospital.

1:06 p.m.  Haskell Court, male with stroke, transported to hospital.

7:18 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

1:07 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

4:54 a.m.  Harlow St., motor vehicle accident with personal injury, car towed.

4:35 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle lockout, assisted as needed.

5:37 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:04 p.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

6:31 a.m.  Maple Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

12:21 p.m.  Eastern Ave., male with unknown medical problem, no EMS.

5:32 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:12 p.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13

1:09 a.m.  Town Farm Rd., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

2:56 p.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, other.

8:00 p.m.  Southern Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

8:08 p.m.  Winthrop St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14

7:05 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:04 p.m.  John Wise Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

8:12 p.m.  Main St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

9:21 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 