MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8
6:56 a.m. Story St., male fall, patient refusal.
1:34 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, arrest.
9:20 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, spoken to.
9:34 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
6:47 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
2:10 p.m. Western Ave., animal complaint, spoken to.
6:25 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
6:44 p.m. Story St., male fall, patient refusal.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10
6:51 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
11:02 a.m. Martin St., male with chest pain, transported to hospital.
1:06 p.m. Haskell Court, male with stroke, transported to hospital.
7:18 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11
1:07 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
4:54 a.m. Harlow St., motor vehicle accident with personal injury, car towed.
4:35 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle lockout, assisted as needed.
5:37 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:04 p.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12
6:31 a.m. Maple Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
12:21 p.m. Eastern Ave., male with unknown medical problem, no EMS.
5:32 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:12 p.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13
1:09 a.m. Town Farm Rd., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
2:56 p.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, other.
8:00 p.m. Southern Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
8:08 p.m. Winthrop St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14
7:05 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:04 p.m. John Wise Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
8:12 p.m. Main St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
9:21 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.