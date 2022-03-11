Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

2:20 a.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:08 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:32 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

9:00 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

11:14 a.m.  Martin St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

5:14 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

5:47 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

1:16 a.m.  John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.

5:56 a.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, other.

6:33 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

10:38 a.m.  John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.

11:44 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., agency assist, secured/checked.

12:20 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

8:27 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

9:17 a.m.  Landing Rd., selective enforcement, other.

10:42 a.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

2:26 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:39 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

1:44 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., suspicious activity, secured/checked.

6:47 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

5:22 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male unconscious unresponsive, transported to hospital.

8:02 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

