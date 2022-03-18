Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MARCH 7

3:25 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, notification made.

6:10 p.m.  Western Ave., male with chest pain, transported to hospital.

7:01 p.m.  Southern Ave., male with chest pain, transported to hospital.

9:28 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

12:21 a.m.  Wood Drive, fire other, assisted as needed.

6:59 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

1:37 p.m.  Pickering St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:36 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

 

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

6:33 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

11:19 a.m.  Apple St., fire investigation, fire confirmed.

4:54 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle accident with injury, patient refusal.

5:23 p.m.  Pond St., motor vehicle accident no personal injury, report to follow.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

4:43 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, transported to hospital.

10:08 a.m.  John Wise Ave, alarm, secured/checked.

11:01 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:26 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:03 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

No report.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

9:55 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

11:30 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

4:42 p.m.  Apple St., male fall, patient refusal.

8:27 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, fire alarm, cleared, false fire alarm.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

9:37 a.m.  Main St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

2:11 p.m.  John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:42 p.m.  Essex Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:59 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, transported to hospital.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 