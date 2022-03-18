MONDAY, MARCH 7
3:25 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, notification made.
6:10 p.m. Western Ave., male with chest pain, transported to hospital.
7:01 p.m. Southern Ave., male with chest pain, transported to hospital.
9:28 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, MARCH 8
12:21 a.m. Wood Drive, fire other, assisted as needed.
6:59 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
1:37 p.m. Pickering St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:36 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
6:33 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:19 a.m. Apple St., fire investigation, fire confirmed.
4:54 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle accident with injury, patient refusal.
5:23 p.m. Pond St., motor vehicle accident no personal injury, report to follow.
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
4:43 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, transported to hospital.
10:08 a.m. John Wise Ave, alarm, secured/checked.
11:01 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:26 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:03 p.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop.
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
No report.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
9:55 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
11:30 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
4:42 p.m. Apple St., male fall, patient refusal.
8:27 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, fire alarm, cleared, false fire alarm.
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
9:37 a.m. Main St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
2:11 p.m. John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:42 p.m. Essex Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:59 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, transported to hospital.