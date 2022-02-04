MONDAY, JANUARY 24
11:17 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:21 p.m. Lebaron Rd., male with unknown medical problem, secured/checked.
8:45 p.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:03 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, no action taken.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 25
6:36 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
8:58 a.m. Piper Lane, male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
6:02 p.m. Turtleback Rd., structure fire, fire confirmed.
6:59 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26
1:01 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:37 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
5:48 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:42 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, citation issued.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 27
1:38 a.m. Landing Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:31 a.m. Willow Court, male sick, transported to hospital.
2:20 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
4:25 p.m. Belcher St., suspicious activity, no action taken.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 28
1:19 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
12:59 p.m. Lufkin St., male chest pain, cardiac problem, report to follow.
3:09 p.m. Lufkin St., male unknown medical problem, patient refusal.
10:46 p.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 29
1:35 a.m. Story St., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.
9:51 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
12:38 p.m. Main St., male with back pain, transported to hospital.
4:16 p.m. Main St., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 30
12:42 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
5:24 p.m. Forest Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
6:37 a.m. Apple St., disabled motor vehicle, arrest.
7:46 p.m. John Wise Ave., male mental, emotional, psychologic, patient refusal.