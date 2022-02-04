Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JANUARY 24

11:17 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:21 p.m.  Lebaron Rd., male with unknown medical problem, secured/checked.

8:45 p.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:03 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, no action taken.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 25

6:36 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

8:58 a.m.  Piper Lane, male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.

6:02 p.m.  Turtleback Rd., structure fire, fire confirmed.

6:59 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26

1:01 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

2:37 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

5:48 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:42 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, citation issued.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

1:38 a.m.  Landing Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:31 a.m.  Willow Court, male sick, transported to hospital.

2:20 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

4:25 p.m.  Belcher St., suspicious activity, no action taken.

 

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28

1:19 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

12:59 p.m.  Lufkin St., male chest pain, cardiac problem, report to follow.

3:09 p.m.  Lufkin St., male unknown medical problem, patient refusal.

10:46 p.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

1:35 a.m.  Story St., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.

9:51 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

12:38 p.m.  Main St., male with back pain, transported to hospital.

4:16 p.m.  Main St., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30

12:42 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

5:24 p.m.  Forest Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

6:37 a.m.  Apple St., disabled motor vehicle, arrest.

7:46 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male mental, emotional, psychologic, patient refusal.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

