MONDAY, JANUARY 17

9:44 a.m.  Choate St., fire alarm, fire false.

10:33 a.m.  Main St., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.

5:21 p.m.  Apple St., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.

6:20 p.m.  Laurel Lane, motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18

12:27 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

1:07 a.m.  Main St., parking complaint/enforcement, parking enforcement.

6:11 p.m.  Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

 

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19

11:46 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

1:14 p.m.  Main St., male sick, other, transported to hospital.

5:18 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.

9:18 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

1:00 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

8:48 a.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

12:28 p.m.  Harlow St., animal complaint, other.

12:41 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

10:43 a.m.  Eastern Ave., utility request, notification made.

5:37 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:50 p.m.  Lincoln St., agency assist, assisted as needed.

8:31 p.m.  John Wise Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

1:36 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, assisted as needed.

3:26 p.m.  Spring St., fire alarm, fire false.

6:02 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:03 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23

2:20 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:32 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

9:53 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., citizen assist, spoken to.

6:23 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

