MONDAY, JANUARY 17
9:44 a.m. Choate St., fire alarm, fire false.
10:33 a.m. Main St., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.
5:21 p.m. Apple St., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.
6:20 p.m. Laurel Lane, motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 18
12:27 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:07 a.m. Main St., parking complaint/enforcement, parking enforcement.
6:11 p.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19
11:46 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
1:14 p.m. Main St., male sick, other, transported to hospital.
5:18 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.
9:18 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 20
1:00 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
8:48 a.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
12:28 p.m. Harlow St., animal complaint, other.
12:41 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 21
10:43 a.m. Eastern Ave., utility request, notification made.
5:37 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:50 p.m. Lincoln St., agency assist, assisted as needed.
8:31 p.m. John Wise Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 22
1:36 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, assisted as needed.
3:26 p.m. Spring St., fire alarm, fire false.
6:02 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:03 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 23
2:20 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:32 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:53 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., citizen assist, spoken to.
6:23 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.