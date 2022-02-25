Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14

12:20 p.m.  Willow Court, motor vehicle stop, written warning.

2:20 p.m.  John Wise Ave, citizen assist, assisted as needed.

6:52 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, citizen assist, notification made.

11:13 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

1:32 a.m.  Desoto Road, parking complaint/enforcement, parking enforcement.

6:37 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

12:47 p.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, other.

6:49 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

1:34 p.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:39 p.m.  John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.

8:35 p.m.  Lufkin St., male overdose, transported to hospital.

9:27 p.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/check.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

3:42 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, public assist.

7:00 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

2:43 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:37 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

6:25 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

2:18 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

4:38 p.m.  John Wise Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

5:05 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

8:57 a.m.  Main St., property lost/found/held/returned, notification made.

1:33 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, no action taken.

5:28 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:49 p.m.  Main St., male sick, transported to hospital.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

9:33 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

1:53 p.m.  Essex Park Rd., suspicious activity, arrest.

4:19 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:00 p.m.  Dodge St., male choking, transported to hospital.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

