MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14
12:20 p.m. Willow Court, motor vehicle stop, written warning.
2:20 p.m. John Wise Ave, citizen assist, assisted as needed.
6:52 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, citizen assist, notification made.
11:13 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
1:32 a.m. Desoto Road, parking complaint/enforcement, parking enforcement.
6:37 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
12:47 p.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, other.
6:49 p.m. John Wise Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
1:34 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:39 p.m. John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.
8:35 p.m. Lufkin St., male overdose, transported to hospital.
9:27 p.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/check.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17
3:42 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, public assist.
7:00 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
2:43 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:37 p.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18
6:25 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
2:18 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
4:38 p.m. John Wise Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
5:05 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19
8:57 a.m. Main St., property lost/found/held/returned, notification made.
1:33 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, no action taken.
5:28 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:49 p.m. Main St., male sick, transported to hospital.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20
9:33 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
1:53 p.m. Essex Park Rd., suspicious activity, arrest.
4:19 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:00 p.m. Dodge St., male choking, transported to hospital.