MONDAY, DECEMBER 6

10:00 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

1:59 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

2:21 p.m.  Southern Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

8:10 p.m.  Western Ave., fire alarm, fire false.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

No report.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8

11:53 a.m.  Winthrop St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

3:28 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male fall, patient refusal.

6:38 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:17 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male with unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

5:56 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

9:00 a.m.  Piper Lane, male with breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.

10:08 a.m.  Lufkin St., male with trauma, injury, transported to hospital.

6:50 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

12:32 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:17 a.m.  Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

 

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

8:49 a.m.  Ralston Dr., alarm, secured/checked.

6:05 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:29 p.m.  Pickering St., male with chest pain, cardiac problem, transported to hospital.

11:03 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12

7:00 a.m.  John Wise Ave., selective enforcement, other.

12:59 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

5:54 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:51 p.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 