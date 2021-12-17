MONDAY, DECEMBER 6
10:00 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
1:59 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
2:21 p.m. Southern Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
8:10 p.m. Western Ave., fire alarm, fire false.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7
No report.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8
11:53 a.m. Winthrop St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
3:28 p.m. John Wise Ave., male fall, patient refusal.
6:38 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:17 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male with unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9
5:56 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:00 a.m. Piper Lane, male with breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.
10:08 a.m. Lufkin St., male with trauma, injury, transported to hospital.
6:50 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10
12:32 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:17 a.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11
8:49 a.m. Ralston Dr., alarm, secured/checked.
6:05 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:29 p.m. Pickering St., male with chest pain, cardiac problem, transported to hospital.
11:03 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12
7:00 a.m. John Wise Ave., selective enforcement, other.
12:59 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
5:54 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:51 p.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.