MONDAY, JULY 26

12:44 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

1:58 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

3:54 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, verbal warning.

6:20 p.m.  Eastern Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

8:42 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, JULY 27

3:19 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male unknown medical problem, transport to hospital.

10:00 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

4:49 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

9:52 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, patient refusal.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

2:53 a.m.  John Wise Ave., male unknown medical problem, no action taken.

1:16 a.m.  Route128NB, directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:15 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

1:42 p.m.  Southern Ave., fire other, false fire.

5:20 p.m.  Conomo Lane, parking complaint, enforcement, vehicle towed.

7:41 p.m.  Western Ave., male abdominal pain, transport to hospital.

10:05 p.m.  Addison St., disturbance, secured/checked.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

No report.

SATURDAY, JULY 31

10:19 a.m.  Dodge St., citizen assist, other.

11:32 a.m.  Main St., parking complaint, enforcement, secured/checked.

2:13 p.m.  Shepard Memorial Drive, parking complaint, enforcement, secured/checked.

3:09 p.m.  County Rd., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

4:57 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, arrest.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

No report.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

