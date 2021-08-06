MONDAY, JULY 26
12:44 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
1:58 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
3:54 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, verbal warning.
6:20 p.m. Eastern Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
8:42 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
3:19 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male unknown medical problem, transport to hospital.
10:00 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
4:49 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
9:52 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, patient refusal.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
2:53 a.m. John Wise Ave., male unknown medical problem, no action taken.
1:16 a.m. Route128NB, directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:15 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
1:42 p.m. Southern Ave., fire other, false fire.
5:20 p.m. Conomo Lane, parking complaint, enforcement, vehicle towed.
7:41 p.m. Western Ave., male abdominal pain, transport to hospital.
10:05 p.m. Addison St., disturbance, secured/checked.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
No report.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
10:19 a.m. Dodge St., citizen assist, other.
11:32 a.m. Main St., parking complaint, enforcement, secured/checked.
2:13 p.m. Shepard Memorial Drive, parking complaint, enforcement, secured/checked.
3:09 p.m. County Rd., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
4:57 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, arrest.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1
No report.