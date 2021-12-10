 MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29

6:05 a.m.  Main St., utility request, assisted as needed.

12:06 p.m.  Main St., welfare check, assisted as needed.

5:28 p.m.  Willow Court, male mental/emotional/psychologic, transported to hospital.

8:06 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

6:17 a.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

9:44 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

3:26 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:11 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1

No report.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2

12:35 a.m.  Winthrop St., parking complaint, enforcement, written warning.

11:26 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:29 p.m.  Lufkin St., suspicious activity, gone on arrival/unable to locate.

9:12 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

11:33 p.m.  Southern Ave., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

6:57 a.m.  Pond St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

8:35 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

10:55 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

12:38 p.m.  Apple St., fire structure, fire confirmed.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

No report.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5

7:41 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, public assist.

11:26 a.m.  Essex River, watercraft incident, assisted as needed.

2:48 p.m.  Turtleback Rd., disturbance, report to follow.

4:40 p.m.  John Wise Ave., fire brush, spoken to.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

