MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29
6:05 a.m. Main St., utility request, assisted as needed.
12:06 p.m. Main St., welfare check, assisted as needed.
5:28 p.m. Willow Court, male mental/emotional/psychologic, transported to hospital.
8:06 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
6:17 a.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
9:44 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
3:26 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:11 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1
No report.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2
12:35 a.m. Winthrop St., parking complaint, enforcement, written warning.
11:26 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:29 p.m. Lufkin St., suspicious activity, gone on arrival/unable to locate.
9:12 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
11:33 p.m. Southern Ave., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3
6:57 a.m. Pond St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:35 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
10:55 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
12:38 p.m. Apple St., fire structure, fire confirmed.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4
No report.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5
7:41 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, public assist.
11:26 a.m. Essex River, watercraft incident, assisted as needed.
2:48 p.m. Turtleback Rd., disturbance, report to follow.
4:40 p.m. John Wise Ave., fire brush, spoken to.