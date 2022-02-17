Saturday marked the second Friends of Essex Elementary Polar Plunge to benefit enrichments at the Essex Elementary School. The first Polar Plunge was held back in January 2020 before Covid arrived.
The day brought amazing support from the Essex Fire and Police Departments, who provided EMS support in cold water rescue gear, which thankfully they did not need. Parking waivers were granted by the Board of Selectmen so that non-residents could attend and park for free.
The Plunge was held at Clammer’s Beach for the first time, instead of Front Beach where it was held in 2020, due to the ongoing seawall construction at Conomo Point. Plungers got lucky with a very mild day for February.
Turned out it was fantastic and all who participated appeared to have a wonderful time. Money raised will fund author visits, field trips, Composer-in-Residence, and other enrichment programs at EES. Definitely worth plunging for!