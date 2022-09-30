Open Saturdays
Beginning Saturday, September 10 the library will be open Saturday mornings from 10 – 12 noon.
Story Hours Wednesdays Beginning September 21
Wee Ones 9 a.m. Ages 0-2 years with caregiver.
Pre-School 10 a.m. Ages 3-5 years with caregiver.
Join April as she sings, rhymes, does fingerplays and more.
Musical Storytime
Tuesdays, October 4 – November 8 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Join the fun as Ruthanne signs, shares instruments and more. All ages welcome.
Pumpkin Painting for Teens
Friday, October 14 from 4-5 p.m. Grades 6-12 paint your own pumpkin. Cider, doughnuts and fun to be had. Register online.
Community Book Group
Monday, October 3 at 10 a.m. Join us as we discuss banned book: The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison.
Virtual Programs via ZOOM
Tuesday, October 11 from 7-8 p.m. Software review for Genealogists. Richard Reid will discuss various software packages, learn what’s best for you. Richard is a library director and has worked in the computer industry for 35 years. Registration is a must.
The Forgotten Nations--Native Tribes of New England
Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m. Colonization happened early on in the New England area, as early as 1609, so many Native Nations and tribal histories were lost. Learn about the Nations that called this land home, where they are now and the thriving communities keeping their histories alive. Led by Heather Bruegl, an Independent Indigenous Consultant and Historian. Bruegel is a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and a first line descendent Stockbridge Munsee. She is the former Director of Education at Forge Project and travels frequently to present on Native American history. A zoom link will be sent upon registration.
All About Hawks with Mass Audubon
Wednesday, October 19 at 11 a.m. Learn all about the seven species of hawks most likely to be encountered in Massachusetts, including how to tell them apart, their life cycles and their hunting abilities. Many local hawks migrate to their wintering grounds in Central and South American each fall, which provides a perfect opportunity for observers like you. Zoom link at registration.
Library of Things
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.
Learn to Knit
Fridays, beginning September 23 at 3:30 p.m. Children age 6 and older with an adult. Learn the basics of knitting with Ms. Christine. Build hand strength and dexterity which will support fine motor skills. No experience necessary. Participants will receive knitting needles and yarn to keep. This program is free and space is limited, registration is required.