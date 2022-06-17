Library will be closed June 20 in observation of Juneteenth.
Summer Reading Kick Off
Monday, June 20 from 2-4 p.m. fly into summer reading at the Grove and enjoy your root beer float. If you are finishing up kindergarten or in grades 1-5 see you there! Rain moves the event to the third floor at library from 4-6 p.m.
Flying Saucer Crafternoon
Tuesday, June 28 at 3 p.m., fly into reading for the first fun summer reading craft.
Summer Reading Book Groups
Mondays at 4 p.m. Grades 1 & 2
Mondays at 5 p.m. Grades 3-5
Sign up on root beer float day, June 20, space is limited.
Book Group for Grades 2 & 3
Mondays beginning June 27, 3-3:45 p.m. Children entering grades 2 & 3 are eligible to participate in this lively book group, reading “No Flying in the House” by Betty Brock. Sign up opens Monday, June 20 at the Grove.
Learn to Knit
Friday, June 24 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. learn the basics of knitting with Ms. Christine, no experience necessary for children 6 years and older. Participants will receive knitting needles and yarn.
Museum Passes
Visit your favorite museum at a discounted rate. PEM, Cape Ann, MOS, MFA, Aquarium, Children’s and Wenham.
Library of Things Available Now
We have games to loan. Giant Jenga, Bocce, Croquet, Cornhole, Pickleball and more. Available for a three-week loan.
Community Book Group
Tuesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Join us to discuss “Libertie” by Kaitly Greenidge.
CFCE presents Little Farmers
Wednesdays from July 6-August 3 from 10-11 a.m. A 5-week playgroup series that ill inspire a love for farming, gardening and nature through hands-on learning and play. Ages 2-8 years with caregiver.
Teen DIY Pennant
Teens entering grades 6-12, register for a craft kit and pick up the week of June 27th. Send a photo of your completed project and be entered to win an ice cream from The Village Creamery.