Summer Reading Kick Off
Monday, June 20 from 2-4 p.m. fly into summer reading at the Grove and enjoy your root beer float. If you are finishing up kindergarten or in grades 1-5 see you there! Rain moves the event to the third floor at the library from 4-6 p.m.
Flying Saucer Crafternoon
Tuesday, June 28 at 3 p.m., fly into reading for the first fun summer reading craft.
Summer Reading Book Groups
Mondays at 4 p.m. Grades 1 & 2
Mondays at 5 p.m. Grades 3-5
Sign up on root beer float day, June 20, space is limited.
Museum Passes
Visit your favorite museum at a discounted rate. PEM, Cape Ann, MOS, MFA, Aquarium, Children’s and Wenham.
Resources for you
All with a library card. LIBBY/OVERDRIVE, ebooks, audio and more, HOOPLA ebooks with no wait, Mango Languages, Freegal Music streaming, Ancestry and HeritageQuest.
Community Book Group
Tuesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Join us to discuss “Libertie” by Kaitly Greenidge.
CFCE presents Little Farmers
Wednesdays from July 6-August 3 from 10-11 a.m. A 5-week playgroup series that will inspire a love for farming, gardening and nature through hands-on learning and play. Ages 2-8 years with caregiver.