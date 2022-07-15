Flowers to Purchase
Tuesday and Thursday, avid gardener Holly is bringing fresh cut flowers to the library. $10.00 supports the Friends of the Library, stop in early.
Stem Air Craft-ernoon
Tuesday, July 19 at 3 p.m. for ages 5 and older, make and compare a variety of flying machines.
Amelia Earhart
Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m. on third floor. A Living History Presentation with actress Sheryl Faye.
Owl Paint Party
Tuesday, July 26 at 2:30 p.m. Grades 4-6. Paint your own curious owl. Registration required.
Museum Passes
Visit your favorite museum at a discounted rate. PEM, Cape Ann, MOS, MFA, Aquarium, Children’s and Wenham.
Library of Things Available Now
We have games to loan. Giant Jenga, Bocce, Croquet, Cornhole, Pickleball and more. Available for a three- week loan.
CFCE presents Little Farmers
Wednesdays from July 6-August 3 from 10-11 a.m. A five-week playgroup series that will inspire a love for farming, gardening and nature through hands-on learning and play. Ages 2-8 years with caregiver.
Book Bingo
For Essex teens, complete 12 or more squares on the board by August 26 and be entered into a raffle for a $25 Amazon gift card.
Wicked Good Henna
Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. For grades 6-12. Register early.