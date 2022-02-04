12 Grants to be Awarded to Local Organizations
The Essex National Heritage Commission, with its long tradition of supporting the region’s unique cultural heritage, announced this week the start of the 2022 Partnership Grant program, open now through February 25.
Over the next year, the 12 grant recipients will be working to implement a diverse range of educational, interpretive, accessibility and preservation projects throughout Boston’s North Shore and the Merrimack Valley. In the past, local organizations like the Essex Shipbuilding Museum have benefited from these grants.
Any eligible organization is encouraged to apply, the application process has been designed with simplicity in mind and most applications take less than an hour to complete. The Essex Heritage Partnership Grant Program is a matching grant program created to foster and support the stewardship activities of municipalities and organizations that share Essex Heritage’s mission to preserve and enhance the historic, cultural and natural resources of the Essex National Heritage Area (Essex County). Impacting many in the region, the 22-year-old program has invested more than $1.6 million in support of the region’s nationally significant heritage.
“We recognize the importance of supporting local organizations and we are proud that we are able to award 12 partnership grants again this year” said Annie Harris, Essex Heritage CEO, “Over the life of the program we have provided grants to every community in Essex County – and we know that this seed money greatly impacts the region by leveraging more investments in the Essex National Heritage Area.”
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve, and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area comprises the 34 cities and towns of Essex County.