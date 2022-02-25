Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, this week introduced a new, free mobile trails guide application (app) called GreenbeltGo to enable people to easily use technology to better experience the organization’s trail system.
The app is available for download at any regular app store, such as iTunes or online at the organization’s website.
GreenbeltGo turns your phone into a mobile guidebook, allowing easy access to information and maps to easily find and explore Greenbelt protected properties throughout Essex County, including 49 conservation areas throughout Essex County plus trail information for a number of public properties such as Bradley Palmer and Maudsley State Parks.
More will be added in the future.
For new or experienced hiker, GreenbeltGo makes visiting Greenbelt properties easier. Interactive features include:
- ability to search for properties by town, activity type or degree of hiking difficulty;
- driving directions to trailhead parking;
- navigation to track where you’re going out on the trail;
- zoomable maps to see detailed elevation contours, trail lengths, scenic spots and more;
- colored trail loops on selected properties with trail names, distances, and the markers to follow on the trail;
- offline maps you can download before you leave home!
This new trails app is a collaborative effort between Abby Hardy-Moss, Director of Greenbelt’s conservation technology and planning division and Dave Heacock, Greenbelt’s geographic and technical specialist, with app development from Environmental Systems Research Institute.
“I’m delighted to be releasing GreenbeltGo. Our hope is that it will be a meaningful resource for visitors looking to enjoy Greenbelt properties,” says Hardy-Moss
Greenbelt is the most effective champion of local land conservation in the region, and works with local individuals, families, farmers and communities to protect the farmland, wildlife habitat, and scenic and climate resilient landscapes in the 34 cities and towns in Essex County. Since 1961, Greenbelt has protected more than 18,500 acres of local land, and owns and maintains dozens of reservations throughout Essex County for public access and enjoyment. For more information, visit https://ecga.org or call 978-768-7241.