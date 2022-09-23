Essex Elementary School students and staff enjoyed their first school-wide meeting in three years last Friday morning! Some of the highlights of the meeting included a welcome from new Principal Sheila McAdams and recognition of over 80 "Summer Reading Rock Stars"! EES Library Teacher Ms. Samantha Silag acknowledged all of the Summer Readers who read 5-25 or more hours during the Summer break. Two "Summer Reading Rock Stars", students Charlie Eurich and Morgan Burke, who each read over 25 hours this summer, won the Summer Reading raffle and each received $150 Amazon gift cards! The EES Summer Reading Challenge was in collaboration with the Essex TOHP Burnham Library's Summer Reading program. Special thanks to the wonderful Miss April Wanner at Essex TOHP Burnham Library for providing data for most of our "EES Summer Reading Rock Stars." Firm Principal of Ascend Accounting & Consulting, Jessica Torcicollo (also an EES parent), was present to draw one of the raffle winners! Thank you to both of our sponsors, Ascend Accounting & Consulting and BankGloucester, for their generous donations! All "EES Summer Reading Rock Stars" will be highlighted in the school's front Lobby as well as win a "surprize" from Ms. Silag in the days to come during Library class!
In addition to recognizing the "EES Summer Reading Rock Stars", the school-wide meeting, which was led by EES's Fifth Grade students, focused on the school's guiding principles. Masters of Ceremony, Nicoletta Fealtman and Declan McKeen, hosted the game show, Compass of Fortune. Similar to the television version, students had to choose letters, then solve the puzzle by guessing the school core values: Respect, Responsibility, Achievement, Caring, and Honesty. The audience did solve the puzzle -- and have fun! -- and won “a trip on the ship EES” and a “brand new, fabulous education for the rest of their lives!” Thanks go out to the Fifth Grade for taking responsibility for teaching younger students about the EES core values. Finally, it felt great to be back together again!