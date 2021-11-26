Essex, through the Board of Selectmen and the Essex Housing Coalition (which is supported by the Citizens' Housing and Planning Association - CHAPA) is exploring the possibility of establishing a municipal affordable housing trust fund. Please join us in a remote forum on December 6, 2021 from 6:30-8 p.m. You will learn what a housing trust fund is, how the fund functions and is managed, and the types of activities a trust can engage in. Examples from other Massachusetts communities will also be shared. The forum will be led by personnel from the Massachusetts Housing Partnership (MHP).
The link to the video conference is: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/bzubricki, and, if prompted, the on-line meeting ID is bzubricki. Depending on your device and software installed, you may be able to join directly, by web browser, or, you may have to download the application directly (you will be shown that choice when you go to the above link). You should be joined in mute mode. However, if that is not the case, please click on the audio icon to mute your microphone. You can choose to activate your camera to show yourself, or not. The camera should be off, by default, when you join.
If you do not have a digital device to join via the link above, you can also dial a telephone number and be directly connected to the meeting, via audio only. The call-in-only number is: (425) 436-6352 and the access code is 1729820.