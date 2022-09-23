Escape Velocity

 

Manchester resident Ben Chigier of Escape Velocity. (Courtesy photo)

 

Eleven racing sailboats from around Massachusetts Bay competed in the Manchester Yacht Club’s Fall Series Regatta on Sunday September 18.  The series consisted of two races held in the waters off Manchester.

The weather conditions made for good racing, with “sporty” southwesterly winds of 12 to 15 and clear skies for most of the afternoon.  The race committee, under the auspices of Tony Leggett, set up a challenging windward-leeward course.  The fleet was divided into five classes, three of which (Classes A, B and C) used spinnakers and two (Classes F and G; there were no boats in classes D or E) that did not.