In its annual election Tuesday, Manchester voters offered solid support for sitting candidates while eschewing all challengers.  They also demurred from using town reserves or savings to fund Manchester’s share of athletic turf field replacement scheduled for this summer at Brook Street and Lincoln Street.

In the end, 1,331 residents—or 31 percent of Manchester’s total 4,351 registered voters—turned out for the election at Manchester Memorial Elementary School.  For these voters, there were three consequential votes— Select Board, Planning Board, and the question of how to fund the replacement of two athletic fields.  The rest of the votes were for uncontested seats for Library Trustee, Moderator, Housing Authority, and School Committee.