p_1 Manchester Town Hall & Police.jpg

A citizen’s petition article asking voters to consider a new provision that would provide a process for removing an elected official from office outside of the normal election cycle will come before voters at the Special Town Meeting scheduled for November 14th.  The proposal details the process that would need to be followed to recall a sitting elected Town official (members of the Select Board, Planning Board, School Committee, Library Trustee, Housing Authority, the Moderator, or Constables.)

Currently there is no “off-cycle” provision for removing an elected official from office.  If voters are unhappy with the conduct of an elected official, they need to wait until the incumbent is up for re-election to make a change.  To create a recall option, a special act of the state legislators is needed. Thus, the article by the petitioners that voters will be asked to approve is to seek approval of a proposed special act by the state legislators on Beacon Hill.

Vote Recall.png

