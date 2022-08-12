The 145th Elder Brethren Picnic will be held at the Chowder House on Saturday September 10, and all brethren of or associated with Manchester-By-The-Sea who have reached their 49th year on this Earth are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

Please register by visiting the Manchester Elder Brethren Facebook page and using the link provided there.

