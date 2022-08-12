The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!

This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged five years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31.