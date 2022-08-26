dry grass.jpg

While a bit of rain was a welcome sight this week, it likely will take many months of above average rainfall to make up for the 10 inches of rainfall deficit we currently face.  The State continues to monitor the situation and has stated the region is in a critical drought condition.  While Manchester’s supplies are still doing okay, the longer this lack of precipitation persists, the more worrisome it becomes.

On a positive note, residents have responded well to the mandatory ban on outdoor water use that remains in place.  We have seen a 20 percent drop in water consumption which is helping to conserve our water supplies.  As we come to the end of August, we can hope that weather patterns will change and more rain will arrive.  It will take time to recover from the lack of rain we have experienced these last few months.  Making up for some 10 inches of precipitation will not occur quickly (and if it does that means we are getting too much all at once that will runoff to sea rather than soaking into the ground like we need it to.)