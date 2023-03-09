Massachusetts Lt. Governor and former Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll was the featured speaker Wednesday morning at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Breakfast. Driscoll addressed new initiatives in Governor Maura Healy’s proposed $50 billion state budget addressing education, training, technology, and the creative economy.
And she took time to specially address the state’s housing crisis, which she said is the critical issue of our time. Driscoll was more than comfortable speaking to a familiar North Shore audience, easily dropping local references to GMGI, Gloucester Stage Co., and Harborlight Community Partners.