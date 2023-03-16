Memorial_5th Grade Donations 2023

Maggie Tomaiolo’s 5th Grade student ambassadors at Manchester Memorial School were sorting hundreds of articles of clothing on Monday that will be donated to Cradles for Crayons.  Parent Teacher Organization parents were also on hand to help with the sort.  Tomaiolo said the students have been working hard on this initiative, giving up many recesses and even coming in before school to get the job done.  Here, some of the 1:15 crew pause for a pose with their teacher.