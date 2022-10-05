A form of pack mentality has helped the Manchester Essex girls’ cross country team make their mark on the Cape Ann League this season.
The Hornets have already won the CAL Baker Division with a 3-0 record and the only remaining divisional matchup against Georgetown. That result is pretty much already in the books – the Royals have less than five runners on their roster, which means the result against Georgetown (slated for Oct. 12) will result in a forfeit in the Hornets’ favor. After Georgetown, the only other meet on the schedule is Pentucket – part of the CAL Kinney Division – which closes out the regular season on Oct. 19.
By mid-week next week, the Hornets will be 4-0 and Baker Division champions. To get there, this group took the notion of teamwork to a whole new level.
“The girls’ success has been a strong pack of girls running together,” explains Manchester Essex cross country coach Steve Whittey. “When you can run with a teammate, you can take turns leading and tucking in behind the leader to maintain strength.”
The Hornets returned a good deal of experience and talent this season and boast a number of standouts across the roster.
“Lassen Ando and Sabine Cooper have consistently been our leading runners with Whitney Turner, Stella Straub and Caroline MacKinnon close behind,” says Whittey. “Lily Oliver and Auraylia Lord running a little behind the lead pack make sure we have a fifth scorer, and now freshman River Silva is running up with them. Straub, MacKinnon, Oliver Lord and Silva are all first-year cross country runners, so it was a little unpredictable how they would do.”
The Manchester Essex boys cross country team hasn’t been quite as fortunate this season, lacking the key element of depth that has helped to buoy the girls squad. It’s been harder for this group to score points, and as a result the Hornets are 1-2 (currently tied for third with Ipswich in the Baker) with the Georgetown and Pentucket meets remaining.
That being said, there have been some
notable individual performances on the boys side, with more possibly in the future.
“Finn O’Hara has won all three of our dual meets and placed 18th at the Frank Kelley Invitational,” explains Whittey. “Georgetown has a good number-one runner, but Finn should be able to beat him to repeat as Baker Division Runner of the Year, which he won last year. Logan Cooper and Charlie Lations have been strong two and three runners, trading off finishing positions in each of our four meets. Nate Gardner is our fourth runner. He is a much better sprinter and hurdler during track seasons than he is a distance runner but is doing a good job.
Getting consistent help from that key fifth runner, however, has hurt the Hornets.
“Illnesses and injuries had an effect on our rounding out the team with a fifth finisher,” says Whittey. “Henry Chadbourne, Jack Whelsky and Sam Heanue all run well together and can match Gardner when they are healthy.”
This weekend, both teams will participate in the MSTCA Bay State Cross Country Invitational in Devens, a precursor to the large-scale races that dominate the calendar at the conclusion of the regular season.
“This will be the first time any of us have seen the 5K course at Devens,” says Whittey. “The Bay State Invitational is usually held in the same location as the All -State meet so we always try to do this meet if we have a team which may be competitive at that level.”
After that, the teams will close out the regular season against Georgetown and Pentucket. The Pentucket meet will serve as Senior Day.
“As a crossover meet with the Kinney Division it does not affect our standing in the Baker Division,” Whittey says of the Pentucket matchup. “It’s always difficult to run against the bigger schools because of their depth. I’m hopeful we will match up well against them this year on both sides. As our last home meet, it will be a time to celebrate the contributions of our four seniors: Caroline MacKinnon, Mary Annabelle Chrzanowski, Logan Cooper and Jacoby Catanzaro.”
After that, the big postseason races begin, including the Cape Ann League Meet (Oct. 29), The State Division 3B meet (Nov. 5) and All-State Meet (Nov. 12).
“We are hopeful both teams will make it to the All-State meet,” says Whittey. “If they don’t, I’m confident our top runners will make it as individuals. Last year the boys team made it to the All-State level along with Ando and Turner making as individuals.
Girls Soccer:
The Manchester Essex girl’s varsity soccer team began their week of games on Tuesday at home against Georgetown. After a hard-fought loss to Stoneham on Saturday the team was looking for a quick response. The game began with a frantic few minutes during which both teams could have scored. The Hornets began to take over the game however, and 15 minutes in a great throw in from Meg Hurd found Harper Brooks who headed the ball into Kendall Newton’s path. Kendall’s first shot was saved by the keeper, but she pounced onto the rebound for her 4th goal of the regular season. Georgetown called a time-out in response to the goal, but the Hornets came out of the break still looking like the stronger side. They continued to control the game and pressure mistakes from Georgetown. Harper Brooks managed to get a shot off after one such mistake only to strike the post. Late in the half Manchester Essex finally found their second goal. Kendall Newton beat a defender, only to be fouled, winning a freekick in a dangerous position on the right side of the field. Libby Lawler whipped in a wonderful set piece that was prodded home by Mechi O’Neil. The second half was more of the same, with the Hornets dominating possession and creating chance after chance. They were finally rewarded when Mechi made a great run and created space to shoot. Her shot struck the post, but Pippa Springer was able to follow the rebound and turn it home.
POTM: Mechi O’Neil
On Thursday, the team faced Triton in another home game. The Hornets were flying high after defeating Georgetown, but they had to settle for a 0-0 tie against Triton in a hard-fought game from both teams. Madi Cook was a standout performer for Manchester Essex with several incredible saves, but the Hornets attack was frustrated.
POTM: Madi Cook