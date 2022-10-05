Hornets Nest_G_CC v Ipswich100422.JPG

A form of pack mentality has helped the Manchester Essex girls’ cross country team make their mark on the Cape Ann League this season.

The Hornets have already won the CAL Baker Division with a 3-0 record and the only remaining divisional matchup against Georgetown.  That result is pretty much already in the books – the Royals have less than five runners on their roster, which means the result against Georgetown (slated for Oct. 12) will result in a forfeit in the Hornets’ favor.  After Georgetown, the only other meet on the schedule is Pentucket – part of the CAL Kinney Division – which closes out the regular season on Oct. 19.

