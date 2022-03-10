On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10 a.m., Manchester Democrats will convene a Caucus both virtually and in person at Town Hall, Second Floor Selectmen’s Room, to elect four delegates and four alternates to represent Manchester at the 2022 State Democratic Convention.
If you want to participate virtually, please register in advance on Zoom here or e-mail for information.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the caucus. Registered Democratic voters and pre-registered Democrats in Manchester who are at least 16 years old by February 4, 2022 may vote and be elected as delegate or alternate during the caucus, whether you are in person at Town Hall or are participating on Zoom. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus.
The 2022 State Democratic Convention will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates will convene to endorse statewide candidates for office (Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of the Commonwealth, Treasurer and Auditor) ahead of the September 6 Democratic Primary. To be on the Primary ballot, each candidate must win at least 15 percent of the votes of the delegates from the Convention.
If you have questions about the Manchester Caucus on March 12 or the Convention on June 4, or if you are interested in getting involved with the Manchester Democratic Town Committee, please contact Michele Kulick at michL2ku@yahoo.com or 978-807-1046.