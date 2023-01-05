2023 MBTS Polar Plunge.JPG

Same time this year! Keeping with the decades long tradition of plucking up your courage and bravely jumping into the icy waters of Singing Beach, local residents participated in the annual Polar Plunge on an unseasonably warm New Years Day. These four freshly plunged young men may look familiar as they were right here last year, having jumped into the New Year and the frigid waters together. Theo Kaplan, Charlie Rousmaniere, Nick Brown and Nick Rinaldi pose post-plunge. Starting the New Year with something challenging and fun sets a great tone for things to come. While many jumped in others enjoyed simply strolling the beach with family, friends, and lots and lots of dogs. The vibe was easy and spirits high. Here’s to all of us keeping it just so as we welcome 2023!

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.