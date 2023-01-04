Town Hall Notebook.jpg

The holiday gave boards in Manchester and Essex a bit of a slowdown before opening 2023 and tackling big issues like budgets, schools, capital initiatives and zoning.  But just before the break, at a heated December meeting of the Manchester Select Board, Alexander Westerhoff of 3 Colburn Road was compelled to permanently restrain two of his dogs after an unprovoked September attack on a local couple walking their leashed dog.

The incident occurred as William “Biff” and Tamera Burns walked their 11-year-old Labrador, Hallie, along a route they regularly frequent around Dexter’s Pond. 

William “Biff” and Tamara Burns (back left and right) spoke before the Manchester Select Board about the September attack of their Labrador by two neighborhood dogs on Colburn Road.
