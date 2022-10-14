Read Our Award-Winning Pieces

The Manchester Cricket was awarded for excellence in feature writing last week by the National Newspaper Association (NNA), taking home four awards including two first place wins for feature writing in 2021.

The winners were formally announced on Saturday, October 8, at the NNAF’s 136th Annual Convention in San Francisco.  In all, there were 1,333 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 228 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 1,561 entries.  

